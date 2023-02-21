BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Browns are officially parting ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

Priefer has served in that role for the Browns since 2019. He was previously an assistant coach at Youngstown State under Jim Tressel in 1997 and 1998.

He served as acting head coach for the Browns’ 2021 AFC Wild Card win over the Steelers when head coach Kevin Stefanski was out with COVID.

Under his watch, the Browns’ special teams unit struggled in the first half of the 2022-23 season but went on to make key contributions in games late in the campaign.

Stefanski released the following statement on Tuesday morning:

“I appreciate everything Prief has done for this team in his three seasons as my special teams coordinator, but I have decided to move in another direction in the best interest of our organization,” Stefanski said. “I know this city will forever be grateful for the job he did as acting head coach in our AFC Wildcard win and for all his contributions while leading the Browns special team’s units for the last four seasons. We wish Prief the best with his next opportunity.”

Browns kicker Cade York connected on just 75 percent of his field-goal attempts, which is one of the worst percentages in the NFL. In addition, their punt coverage team was the worst in the league.

Priefer is the second coordinator let go by the Browns. Former defensive coordinator Joe Woods was fired on the final day of the season.