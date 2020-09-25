Browns’ Myles Garrett is on a mission to be more disruptive

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns gives a thumbs up as he leaves the field following a win against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Myles Garrett logged his first sack of the season during last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. But the play had a special meaning for the Cleveland Browns defensive end.

For every sack he gets this year, he will donate $5,000 to NFL Waterboys, which has provided clean water to more than 380,000 people. Garrett is the captain of the program founded by two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long, who retired last year.

“I know it’s going to a good cause and people are going to get a lot out of it. I’m hoping to have a couple wells built off of this season,” Garrett told reports on Friday. “The second-best part was getting to do a tribute to (Black Panther actor) Chadwick Boseman with my celebration.”

But that moment in Week 2 was just the beginning for one of the league’s top defenders.

“I want to be a part of the reason we win every game. We’re going to need more of those more frequently. Seeing how I can be disruptive, whether I’m getting in there, getting those sacks or pressures or I’m taking on two, three guys and having my guys get free,” Garrett said.

Now, the Browns are preparing for the sack-leading Washington Football Team with their own defensive weapon: Chase Young. The former Ohio State standout, Heisman Trophy finalist and second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has an NFL-tying 2.5 sacks through two games.

Garrett said he likes Young’s game, adding he has good hands and is a pretty complete player. He said he knows Washington will want to keep Young’s momentum going into Sunday’s matchup. But does Garrett, now in his fourth year, see a competition with the rookie?

“I want to be the best player on the field in a given game. Whoever their best player on the field is, I want to be matched up against them,” Garrett said.

