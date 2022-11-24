Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A handful of workers responded to FirstEnergy Stadium Wednesday to repair damage in the turf and field left behind by someone in a golf cart.

The apparent joyride took place sometime before Tuesday afternoon when FOX 8 broke the news and showed video live from SkyFOX of tracks on the field, some on Brownie the Elf.

The Cleveland Browns said the damage was “superficial,” but the Cleveland Division of Police, who would be the investigating agency on the case, has said little about the investigation.

According to police someone climbed a fence at the stadium and drove a golf cart on the field.

That information was released Tuesday afternoon. The timing of the incident is unclear.

Of course, the Browns are back home this weekend and hosting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so the field has to be repaired.

Maintenance workers Wednesday afternoon worked on small areas of the field, and appeared to be painting and detailing (as seen in the video at the top of the story).

Here’s the full statement from the Cleveland Browns:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information. Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair. We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers.”

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Field, so there is plenty of time for repairs.

As to the investigation into possible security issues and a suspect? FOX 8 has asked for new information from Cleveland police.