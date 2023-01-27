KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WDTN) – The excitement continues to build and the trash talk continues to heat up as the Bengals prepare to face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. However, Bengals fans and even some players have renamed it to “Burrowhead” Stadium.

2 Sports Director Jack Pohl caught up with some Chiefs fans in Kansas City and asked what they thought of the name change.

“It’s kind of annoying, but you know it’s Chiefs Stadium first of all. The fans are amazing and I think those Chiefs are going to be out for blood and that chemistry seems to kick in so I don’t think they’re going to be rolling over us like they think they are,” said longtime Chiefs fan Tracey.

“That’s kind of a touchy issue here, but yeah, I have a lot of respect for him. I think he plays an amazing game especially at his young age, but when you get to the Arrowhead environment with the barbeque, the smoke and just the noise, I think they set the Guinness record for sound a couple of times so it’s a really exciting environment out there,” said Chiefs fan Carl Peterson.

“It’s tough. Listen, he’s had a tremendous amount of success against the Chiefs specifically and we’ll see how the numbers play themselves out over the course of his career,” said lifelong Chiefs fan Jerry.

The only way Chiefs fans will get Bengals fans to stop calling it “Burrow-head” Stadium is to win on Sunday, something that’s been very difficult to do with the Bengals winning the last three meetings in Kansas City.