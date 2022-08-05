GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Former NFL star Chad Johnson made somebody’s day after leaving a $1,000 tip at a local restaurant.

On Tuesday, Johnson was in Greensboro to attend a track and field event for his daughter when he stopped at Stephanie’s Restaraunt II on 2507 Randleman Road for a quick bite to eat.

After ordering only around $24 worth of food, Johnson still left a very generous $1,000 tip to his server, Najmah Monrose, as well as one of his iconic quips on the receipt saying “I once scored 6 touchdowns in Madden using myself.”

Proverbs 11:25 💫 pic.twitter.com/K3GYOGHoB5 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 3, 2022 (Sensitive content warning is just for a receipt)

As the floor manager of Stephanie’s II Homestyle Restaurant, Monroe does it all.

It’s not unusual when the restaurant gets busy for Monroe to jump in and help. That was the case Wednesday night when customers filled the place wall to wall.

She wasn’t planning on serving until she saw a man standing near the wall waiting to be helped.

“I told him I would seat him. I got his drink. I said ‘sir, I will be right with you.’ No one came, so I said ‘let me take care of you real fast,'” Monroe said.

When it came time to pay the bill, she was stunned by the $1,000 tip.

“He was still beside me when I saw it. I looked at the receipt, and looked at him and said ‘are you serious?’ Are you sure?’ Monroe said. “Like did you mean to put this many zeroes? He was like ‘yes. It’s for you and have a blessed day.’ I was like ‘thank you so much…you have no idea.’ It’s hard out here right now. I was just in shock. I couldn’t believe it was actually for me.”

While the restaurant has seen its share of big names, including Former President Barak Obama, she didn’t realize that generous customer was an NFL Star.

The owner tells FOX8 the restaurant never received a tip this large and neither has Monroe. She says the tip really helped, and she believes the encounter was meant to be.

“Thank you, Ocho. You have no idea how much you made my day. Servers go through so much on a daily basis. It’s people like you that make me want to keep serving,” Monroe said.

She says Johnson never told her why he gave the jaw-dropping tip, but she’s glad he did. She plans to pay off some bills with the money.

During his NFL career, Johnson was known both for his large heart and large personality.

One of his former coaches, Hue Jackson, once confirmed in an interview that Johnson lived in the players’ lounge of the Cincinnati Bengals’ training facility for two years despite being a millionaire by that point in his life.

Johnson, a Pro Bowl wide receiver, also once confirmed that he used to prank call former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis in the middle of the night to say “coach, I’m open!”

Johnson also infamously legally changed his last name from Johnson to Ochocinco from 2008 to 2012 to reflect his jersey numbers, 85, in Spanish.

Johnson has a history of leaving generous tips at local diners, he also once gave a $1,000 tip to a restaurant in Miami that had recently re-opened after a COVID-related closing.

Proverbs 11:25 💫 pic.twitter.com/vSPoh1U1BQ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 18, 2020 (Sensitive content warning is just for a receipt)

Johnson is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection. He led the NFL in receiving yards in 2006 and also recently made his debut as a boxer in June 2021 during the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition boxing card.