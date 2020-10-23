NFL changes Sunday night game out of ‘abundance of caution’

NFL

by: 8NewsNow Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL announced Thursday the following scheduling changes for Week 7. The Las Vegas Raiders game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been moved to Sunday, October 25 at 1:05 p.m. PST/ 4:05 EST.

NBC will now air the Seattle Seahawks (5-0) at the Arizona Cardinals (4-2) from Glendale, Arizona. The NFL says the decision to move this game and other games was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football.

Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts, said the NFL.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS