CINCINANTI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a new sponsorship with a classic, tasty staple found across the Cincinnati and Dayton area.

A Twitter post on social media from the Cincinnati Bengals says Skyline Chili has been named the new official chili partner. The restaurant chain responded to the original post and retweeted the team’s page. Skyline says in their reply, “IT’S SKYLINE TIME IN THE JUNGLE!”

Fans in the stands will be able to purchase Skyline’s famous Cheese Coneys at the concession stands inside Paycor stadium. Select locations of the restaurant will feature a series of a collectible cup, which will be available for purchase at select Ohio and Kentucky Skyline locations.

Gold Star Chili, another Cincinnati-based chili company, had been in a partnership with the Paycor Stadium football team for over 21 years. The company says they have been a part of the team’s history for many experiences, including heading to Buffalo, N.Y. to show their support around Damar Hamlin’s experience.

“We showed up in Buffalo to unite Bills Mafia and Who Dey Nation around the the Damar experience,” Gold Star said. “We helped a very special Bengals fan realize a dream of going to The Big Game.”

If you would like to read the full statement from the new partnership, click here.