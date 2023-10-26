Video is coverage of the game from June 2023

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sports fans can now make a bid on signed softball jerseys worn by Bengals and Dragons players this summer.

Numerous jerseys from June’s inaugural Logan Wilson celebrity all-star softball game at Day Air Ballpark are now up for auction. The softball game benefitted The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation, which advocates for SIDS education.

Featured Bengals jerseys include Logan Wilson, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Chad Johnson, Sam Hubbard, Cam Taylor-Britt, B.J. Hill, Mike Hilton, Germaine Pratt, and Coach Zac Taylor.

Marvel-themed jerseys worn by Dragons players Edwin Arroyo, Chase Petty, Justice Thompson, Austin Hendrick, and Jay Allen II are also for sale. Check the online listing to verify whether they’re autographed.

The auction, which runs now through Nov. 3 at 10 a.m., benefits the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The Dragons Foundation funds various charitable programs such as community-impact events, game attendance and experiences, and in-kind donations for non-profits.

To learn more or to make a bid, visit the Dayton Dragons website.