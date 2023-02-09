DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Still feeling the Super Bowl blues after the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs? Relive one of the Bengals’ best Super Bowl runs to get your spirits up.

The year is 1989 and the Bengals still share Riverfront Stadium with the Cincinnati Reds. HuDey is the beer of choice for any common Bengals fan and none of the top stars of today’s team have even been born yet.

Led by head coach Sam Wyche, the 1988-89 Bengals team went 12-4 in the regular season and is widely considered one of the best teams in franchise history.

The team was star-studded with some of the club’s most memorable players: quarterback Boomer Esiason, Hall of Fame-inducted tackle Anthony Muñoz and running back Ickey Woods among others.

The Bengals beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and beat the Buffalo Bills 21-10 in the AFC Conference Championship, paving the way to Super Bowl XXIII.

And even though the road to the Super Bowl was hard-fought, the Bengals still entered The Big Game as the underdogs.

“When all the people tell us we’re not that good, I think we go in the game trying to prove to everyone,” said defensive back Lewis Billups. “It gives us an emotional factor to play better.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly pulls away from the grasp of Cincinnati Bengals Jason Buck (99) in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 1989 Cincinnati. Kelly eluded the sack but failed to gain yardage on the play. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly (12) walks off the field as Cincinnati Bengals defenders Jason Buck (99), Lewis Billups (24) and David Grant (98) celebrate a 10-yard sack in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 1989 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) is sacked for a 5-yard loss by Buffalo Bills Bruce Smith (78) in the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game in Cincinnati, Jan. 8, 1989. Smith received a face mask penalty on the play. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) is trailed by stumbling Buffalo Bills Art Still (72) on a 29-yard keeper in the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jan. 8, 1989. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Eddie Brown runs during the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 12, 1989. The Bengals will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII, January 22 in Miami. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Buffalo Bills Andre Reed (83) is upended by Cincinnati Bengals’ Eric Thomas (22) after a pass reception in the third quarter of the AFC Championship game in Cincinnati, Jan. 8, 1989. (AP Photo)

Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche stabs the air as he is carried from the field on the shoulders of his players after their 21-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship game in Cincinnati , Ohio, in this Jan. 8, 1989 photo. A healthier, happy Sam Wyche is still in the game _ even if his to-do list at Pickens High includes things he never would have thought about in the NFL. Sweep out the locker rooms? You bet. Simplify his vast playbook for the high school game? Easily done. Watch his starting quarterback take a few days away from camp to play baseball? Not a problem. (AP Photo/Rob Burns)

** FILE ** In this Jan. 8, 1989, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche stabs the air with his fist after the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills 21-10 to win the AFC football champoinship in Cincinnati. Wyche ran as a Republican and won a seat Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2008, on the Pickens County Council in South Carolina. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)

Cincinnati Bengals Ickey Woods, 30, and Stanford Jennings, 36, celebrate after their team beat the Buffalo Bills 21-10 for the AFC Championship, Jan. 9, 1989. The Bengals will meet the San Francisco 49ers in two weeks in the Super Bowl in Miami. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Bengalsmania swept through as fans showed their stripes across Ohio. Bars were decked out in orange and black and retailers sold must-have Bengals memorabilia. The Bengals’ Who Dey chant roared out of Cincinnati and was heard across the country.

“No this is bigger than Christmas, bigger than New Year’s,” said a fan interviewed by 2 NEWS. “This is it, this is what everybody lives for.”

HuDey beer in a grocery store (WDTN Archive Footage)

Bengals cake (WDTN Archive Footage)

Bengals-themed food at a Kettering grocery store (WDTN Archive Footage)

Bengals cake (WDTN Archive Footage)

Bengals, 49ers and Super Bowl XXIII flags (WDTN Archive Footage)

Bengals cheese wheel (WDTN Archive Footage)

Bengals fan Randy Kent of Cincinnati paints the face of Aaron Reiss, 10, also of Cincinnati, at Miami?s Joe Robbie Stadium before the star of Super Bowl XXIII on Sunday, Jan. 22, 1989. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason with Schick Trophy as NFLs Most Valuable Player, Jan. 10, 1989 in New York. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason is shown after joining the team at their Miami hotel, Jan. 15, 1989 as they get ready for Super Bowl XXIII. Esiason didnt fly to Miami with the team as he attended an awards dinner Saturday in Washington. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

Maya the Bengal Tiger (WDTN Archive Footage)

Maya in a Miami hotel (WDTN Archive Footage)

Even with a chip on their shoulders, the Bengals arrived in Florida ready to roar. They were even met by a real-life Bengal Tiger, Maya, at their hotel.

Esiason joined up with the team later at the hotel since he received the Schick Trophy for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player following the Bengals’ 1989 AFC Championship win.

FILE – Cincinnati Bengals fullback Ickey Woods, center, and teammates do their dance for the media, Jan. 17, 1989, at Super Bowl Media Day in Miami. Players from the 1988 Bengals Super Bowl team are reveling the success in the current team, which is playing in the AFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) poses with the Bengals’ offensive line in Miami as they turn out for Super Bowl Media Day on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 1989. From left, back row: Joe Walter (63), Herb Wester (77), Dave Smith (60), David Douglas (67). Front: Brian Blados (74), Max Montoya (65), Bruce Kozerski (64), Bruce Reimers (75), Anthony Munoz (78). (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Cincinnati Bengals rookie fullback Ickey Woods takes center stage at Media Day at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Jan. 17, 1989. (AP Photo/Steve Pyle)

Boomer Esiason, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, goes through sit-up exercises in Miami, Jan. 15, 1989. It was the first workout for the AFC Conference Champions who will oppose the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday in Super Bowl XXIII. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Cincinnati Bengals full back Ickey Woods goes through the push up routine during the Bengals first workout in Miami, Jan. 15, 1989, in preparation for the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason looks downfield for a receiver during workout for Super Bowl XXIII in Miami on Thursday, Jan. 19, 1989. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) gives the ball to fullback Ickey Woods (30) during Bengals practice at Miami, site of Super Bowl XXIII, Jan. 18, 1989. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Jose Solano, a security guard, holds the door for Cincinnati Bengals fullback Ickey Woods (30) as he leaves for practice in Miami, Jan. 20, 1989. Solano’s T-shirt reads: Miami Super Bowl 89 “It’s A Riot!” (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

The Bengals wasted no time getting ready for The Big Game. The team went head-first into media day and workouts. Woods and his teammates were even seen doing the beloved “Ickey Shuffle.”

“I can tell the enthusiasm is there and I can tell just everyone is anxious to really get out here and play,” Bengals free safety Solomon Wilcots told 2 NEWS in an interview.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, 1989, the Bengals battled it out against the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams entered Joe Robbie Stadium, now Hard Rock Stadium, with spirits high after weeks of hard work.

The first half of the game was slow, with the 49ers scoring a field goal in the first quarter only to be answered with a Bengals field goal in the second.

The excitement began to pick up after halftime with the scoreboard finally seeing double digits.

In the third quarter, the Bengals were up 13-6 after kicker Jim Breech made a 43-yard field goal and running back Stanford Jennings made a 93-yard kickoff return. The 49ers were only able to put up a field goal.

Hopes were high as the fourth quarter began but the tides shifted toward the 49ers. San Francisco put two touchdowns on the board, breezing past the Bengals, who only managed a field goal.

The 49ers beat the Bengals 20-16.

2 NEWS interviewed Bengals players in the locker room following the Super Bowl loss. One said, “I’m disappointed we lost the game, you know, we lost a Super Bowl ring and that’s the most coveted prize.”

The Super Bowl XXIII halftime show at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Fla., is shown in this aerial view on Jan. 22, 1989. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-16. (AP Photo)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana prepares to fire the ball as Cincinnati Bengals’ Jim Skov closes in during the first quarter of Super Bowl XXIII in Miami, Jan. 22, 1989. The 49ers won the contest 30-27 in a last-minute comeback. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (80) is surrounded by Cincinnati Bengals defenders, cornerback Lewis Billups, left, and safety Ray Horton, as he pulls in a long pass during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXIII at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 22, 1989. Rice was named Most Valuable Player after the 49ers won, 20-16. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Tim Krumrie, 69, is carried off the field after injuring is leg in the first quarter of Super Bowl XXIII on Sunday, Jan.22, 1989 in Miami. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Tim Krumrie is taken from the field on a stretcher after breaking his leg during the first quarter of Super Bowl XXIII on Sunday, Jan. 23, 1989 in Miami. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason carries the ball during the first quarter of Super Bowl XXIII on Sunday, Jan. 22, 1989 in Miami. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

San Francisco 49ers Roger Craig (33) fumble the ball after being hit by Cincinnati Bengals Barney Bussey (27) during the second quarter of Super Bowl XXIII in Miami on Sunday, Jan. 22, 1989. The Bengals recovered, preventing a long gain by the 49ers. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Cincinnati Bengals Stanford Jennings celebrates after making a 93-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII in Miami, Jan. 22, 1989. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

FILE – Cincinnati Bengals’ Ickey Woods (30) carries the ball as teammates Bruce Reimers (75) and Rodney Holman (82) block during first-quarter action against the San Francisco 49ers in NFL football’s Super Bowl XXIII game in Miami, Fla., Jan. 22, 1989. Players from the 1988 Bengals Super Bowl team are reveling the success in the current team, which is playing in the AFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 1989, file phot0, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (80) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during third quarter action in Super Bowl XXIII game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Miami, Fla. Rice, the man with by far the most receiving yards in NFL history sprained his right ankle, which he originally injured in October, during practice the Monday before the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin, File)

Cincinnati Bengals Jim Breech (3) and Cris Collinsworth (80) stand near their bench and watch the scoreboard clock run own in the closing moments as San Francisco 49ers beat them, 20-16, to win Super Bowl XXIII in Miami Sunday, Jan. 22, 1989. Breech had three field goals in the Bengals loss. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche, left, congratulates San Francisco 49ers coach Bill Walsh after the 49ers beat the Bengals 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII in Miami on Sunday, Jan. 22, 1989. (AP Photo/Lennox Mclendon)

Although the club has yet to win a Lombardi Trophy, the future looks bright for the Bengals.

The new-age team is holding its hopes in Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who has led them to two AFC Championship games and even a Super Bowl appearance.

“You learn from every loss just like every win,” said Burrow after the 2022 season. “We will go watch the film, make our corrections, get better.”