CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Football season is just a punt around the corner. In Cincinnati, Bengals fans will have another option of getting something to eat while at the game.

Columbus-based Donatos Pizza has been named the official pizza for the Cincinnati Bengals. Donatos made the announcement on social media Thursday morning.

Thin crust cheese and pepperoni pizza slices will be offered for purchase at Paycor Stadium. A poll on social media is asking for the public’s input on what specialty pizza(s) to offer as well.

The pizza chain is offering a Bengals Golden Ticket Giveaway, which is giving two tickets to a Bengals home game at Paycor Stadium.

To have a chance to win, Donatos customers have to order any large pizza anytime between now and the first Bengals home game. Only select locations are participating in the contest. To view the locations, see the rules.

“On 9 different days between August 17th, 2023 and September 15th, 2023, the Sponsor will select potential winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received,” the company says.

In April, Skyline Chili replaced Gold Star Chili as the official chili partner. When Paycor Stadium reopens for the football season, Bengals fans will have the chance to purchase Cheese Coneys from the concession stands.