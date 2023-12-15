CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Hamilton County Commissioners have approved $39 million worth of upgrades to Paycor Stadium, the home of the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to our partners at WLWT, the Bengals have recently invested $32 million into making the stadium look better. The Hamilton County Commission has approved over double that number.

In addition, commissioners reportedly spoke on future leasing agreements with the club as the current stadium lease ends in 2026.

WLWT reported that a large focus of a new agreement would concern filling the venue with events during the non-football months of the calendar.

Commissioner Denise Driehaus spoke on what this money could mean for more than just the team.

“And so, while that is a benefit to the Bengals and the team, it’s also a benefit to whatever else, Taylor Swift, or what other concerts come in there, and we’re expecting to have more of that as we move forward in the next negotiations,” said Driehaus.