CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow now officially has a song named after him.

Ohio native and rapper Kid Cudi has dedicated the final song on his latest album “Entergalatic” after the quarterback. The song titled “Burrow” features artists Don Toliver, Steve Aoki and Dot Da Genius.

Burrow confirmed the song was named after him at a press conference on Tuesday, according to our partners at WLWT.

A reporter at the press conference asked, “What do you think of Kid Cudi naming a song after you?”

“I have heard the song, it’s exciting, isn’t it? It’s pretty cool. He texted me and told me, so, that was fun,” said Burrow.

WLWT said that the two had several interactions during the team’s playoff run last season.

In an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Kid Cudi said, “Before the Chiefs game, I reached out to him and told him good luck and sent him a song to get him pumped up for the game.”

In response to Meyers asking if the song was new or pre-existing, Kid Cudi said,” I wrote him a song… I wrote him a love song.”

Kid Cudi’s album was released on Friday, Sept. 30, and features 15 songs.