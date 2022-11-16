CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games has officially opened!

In the past offseason, the NFL announced they were doing away with the traditional AFC vs. NFC game, and replacing it with a flag football game and a multi-day skills competition called “The Pro Bowl Games.”

Voting for the new 2023 Pro Bowl Games is now open and will close on Dec. 15, 2022.

This year, there are 29 Bengals on the ballot:

QB: Joe Burrow

RB: Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine

WR: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd

TE: Hayden Hurst

OL: Jonah Williams (T), La’el Collins (T), Alex Cappa (G), Cordell Volson (G), Ted Karras (C)

DL: Trey Hendrickson (DE), Sam Hubbard (DE), B.J. Hill (DT), Josh Tupou (DT), D.J. Reader (DT)

LB: Logan Wilson (ILB), Germaine Pratt (ILB)

CB: Eli Apple, Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt

S: Vonn Bell (SS), Jessie Bates (FS)

K: Evan McPherson

LS: Cal Adomitis

P: Kevin Huber

Returner: Trent Taylor

Special Teamer: Markus Bailey

Last year Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson were voted Pro Bowlers, however, they did not participate due to preparations for Super Bowl LVI.

This year’s newly revamped Pro Bowl Games will take place at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5.

To cast your vote for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games, click here.