DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon.

According to our partners at WLWT, Cincinnati Police has issued an arrest warrant for the running back. Mixon is being accused of aggravated menacing, police records say.

WLWT says a statement from the Cincinnati Bengals has been released regarding Mixon:

The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals player has not been arrested as of this time, according to WLWT.

