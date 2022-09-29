CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Bengals will take the field with a different look Thursday night.

Branded as the “White Bengal,” the team will debut their newly designed white helmets for Thursday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL’s newly revised uniform policy allows teams to pair new helmets with alternate, classic or Color Rush uniforms.

The “White Bengal” helmet was chosen to be paired with the team’s Color Rush uniform featuring a white jersey/pants combination with black stripes and lettering. The team has only worn the Color Rush uniform seven times from 2016 to 2020.

To match the look, the field at Paycor Stadium has been painted white.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. and the game will be streamed on Amazon Prime.