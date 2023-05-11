CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready to roar in the jungle once again this fall! The NFL will announce the Cincinnati Bengals’ schedule for the upcoming season Thursday night.

After having their New Year’s Eve game announced yesterday, the rest of the Bengals’ regular season slate will come out as part of “NFL Schedule Release ’23,” starting at 8 p.m. on NFL Network. Fans will then be able to purchase tickets to attend games at Paycor Stadium or away game through Ticketmaster.

The football team’s social media team has worked to make everyone in ‘Who Dey Nation’ aware.

On Instagram, the team has been creating content since May 6 to help announce Thursday’s schedule release. Trayveon Williams helped with a video, which portrayed a teaching lesson over Zoom for the fans.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval collaborated with the Bengals on Wednesday, May 10, on the team’s page too. Pureval announced that the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 17, which is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 31, at 4:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

You can view more social media posts of the team’s hype here.