CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — An aggravated menacing charge has been dismissed against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

According to our partners at WLWT, the charge was dismissed at the request of the city’s prosecuting office. The office reportedly said there needed to be an additional investigation before moving forward.

WLWT reported that Cincinnati police have been in contact with the victim who allegedly understands the need to dismiss the case.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the case can potentially be refiled at a later date. The victim reportedly would want to go forward with the charge if it is refiled.

This comes less than a day after a warrant for the arrest of Mixon was filed, accusing him of aggravated menacing relating to an incident on Jan. 21.

Court documents said that Mixon allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim stating, “You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you, the police can’ get me.”

According to WLWT, on Jan. 21 the Bengals traveled to New York to face off against the Buffalo Bills.

