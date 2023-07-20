CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — After putting it to a vote by season ticket members, the results are in. The Cincinnati Bengals will be inducting arguably two of the most recognizable alums into the team’s Ring of Honor: Boomer Esiason and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

“They were both exceptional players,” said Mike Brown, Bengals president.

“If you look at the statistics, Boomer has a long list of quarterback firsts here. And Chad was a superb athlete who was probably the quickest receiver we have had here. They had moments when they just carried the team by themselves.”

After being drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2001 draft, Johnson went on to play 10 years in the Queen City. He is the current franchise leader in receiving yards (10,783), receptions (751), targets (1,340) and touchdowns (66).

In 1984, Esiason was also a second-round pick by the Bengals. He played the first 10 years of his 14-year career with the team and led the way to the franchise’s second-ever Super Bowl appearance.

The two will be inducted on September 25 during Monday Night Football where the team will host the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI.

They will be joining Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Munoz and Ken Riley as Ring of Honor members.