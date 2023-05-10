Related video above: Piqua company printing Super Bowl shirts

While the full schedule won’t be released for another day, the Cincinnati Bengals now know where they’re going to be on New Year’s Eve: in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game at Kansas City.

As part of the lead-up to the full schedule reveal, the NFL announced the league’s five international games, its inaugural Black Friday game and key Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve matchups.

The Bengals’ opponents have been known since the end of the 2022 season, but Wednesday’s announcement of the NYE game is the first of 17 to be dated.

Cincinnati Bengals 2023 opponents

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills.

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Giants at Eagles were announced as a Christmas game, it won’t be the only one; two more will be announced Thursday.

Black Friday NFL game: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

When : 3 p.m. Nov. 24

: 3 p.m. Nov. 24 TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Christmas Day NFL game: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

When: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 25

4:30 p.m. Dec. 25 TV/Stream: Fox

New Year’s Eve NFL game: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 4:25 p.m. Dec. 31

4:25 p.m. Dec. 31 TV/Stream: CBS

2023 International NFL games

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Where: Wembley Stadium, London

Wembley Stadium, London When: 9:30 a.m. ET, Oct. 1

9:30 a.m. ET, Oct. 1 TV/Stream: ESPN+

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London When: 9:30 a.m. ET, Oct. 8

9:30 a.m. ET, Oct. 8 TV/Stream: NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London When: 9:30 a.m. ET, Oct. 15

9:30 a.m. ET, Oct. 15 TV/Stream: NFL Network

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany When: 9:30 a.m. ET, Nov. 5

9:30 a.m. ET, Nov. 5 TV/Stream: NFL Network

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

Where: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany When: 9:30 a.m. ET, Nov. 12

9:30 a.m. ET, Nov. 12 TV/Stream: NFL Network