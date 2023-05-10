Related video above: Piqua company printing Super Bowl shirts
While the full schedule won’t be released for another day, the Cincinnati Bengals now know where they’re going to be on New Year’s Eve: in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game at Kansas City.
As part of the lead-up to the full schedule reveal, the NFL announced the league’s five international games, its inaugural Black Friday game and key Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve matchups.
The Bengals’ opponents have been known since the end of the 2022 season, but Wednesday’s announcement of the NYE game is the first of 17 to be dated.
Cincinnati Bengals 2023 opponents
Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills.
Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs.
While the Giants at Eagles were announced as a Christmas game, it won’t be the only one; two more will be announced Thursday.
Black Friday NFL game: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
- When: 3 p.m. Nov. 24
- TV/Stream: Amazon Prime
Christmas Day NFL game: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
- When: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 25
- TV/Stream: Fox
New Year’s Eve NFL game: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
- When: 4:25 p.m. Dec. 31
- TV/Stream: CBS
2023 International NFL games
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Where: Wembley Stadium, London
- When: 9:30 a.m. ET, Oct. 1
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- When: 9:30 a.m. ET, Oct. 8
- TV/Stream: NFL Network
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- When: 9:30 a.m. ET, Oct. 15
- TV/Stream: NFL Network
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Where: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
- When: 9:30 a.m. ET, Nov. 5
- TV/Stream: NFL Network
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots
- Where: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
- When: 9:30 a.m. ET, Nov. 12
- TV/Stream: NFL Network