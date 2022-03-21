CINCINNATI – The Bengals on Sunday signed free agent Offensive Tackle La’el Collins to a three-year contract that lasts through the 2024 season. Collins is a seventh-year pro out of Louisiana State University who originally was a college free agent signee of the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

La’el Collins spent his first six seasons (2015-21) with the Cowboys and played in 74 career games including 71 starts. Collins has played both the Guard and Tackle positions. The 28 year old offensive lineman was released by the Cowboys on March 17th.