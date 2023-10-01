NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) – The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to put together a winning streak as they renew their old AFC Central rivalry with the Tennessee Titans.

The Bengals have won four of the past five. That includes an AFC divisional game in January 2022 on Cincinnati’s run to the Super Bowl as the AFC champs.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor is 3-0 against the Titans. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel still is looking for his first victory as a coach against the Bengals.

The Titans are trying to bounce back from their worst offensive performance in 49 years after managing only 94 yards in losing last week in Cleveland.

BENGALS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Joe Burrow. He may be playing with a sore calf that limited him to completing only 53.1% of his passes last week. But he threw for a season-high 259 yards to help Cincinnati avoid an 0-3 start. He also is 2-0 against Tennessee with three TD passes, no interceptions and a 98.9 passer rating. He won’t be a game-time decision again after practicing fully all week.

TITANS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Ryan Tannehill. The 35-year-old veteran has lost five straight games to Cincinnati going back to his days with Miami. He has thrown a combined five TD passes with seven interceptions in seven games against the Bengals.

KEY MATCHUP: Cincinnati’s defense against the Titans’ offensive line. The Bengals are allowing only 200.7 yards passing per game. They had six sacks and two interceptions against the Rams. Only Washington has allowed more sacks than Tennessee with Tannehill taken down 13 times. That includes five sacks in each of the past two games.

KEY INJURIES: Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) will miss a second straight game, and rookie WR/PR Charlie Jones is out with an injured thumb. Bengals LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) is questionable. … Titans starting WR Treylon Burks, who missed practice time in August with an injured knee, is out after not practicing Thursday or Friday because of that left knee.

The Titans also declared LG Peter Skoronski (appendectomy) out for a third straight game along with DB Elijah Molden (hamstring) and LB Luke Gifford (hamstring). Starting OLB Harold Landry practiced fully Thursday and Friday with a hamstring. DL Teair Tart (knee) and DL Denico Autry (groin) are questionable.

