CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor is continuing a playoff tradition.

According to our partners at WLWT, Taylor delivered a game ball to The Blind Pig in downtown Cincinnati following the team’s Wild Card win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 15.

“Y’all are the best fans. Another playoff win, the first of many. Love you guys. Appreciate your support, we need you next week at Buffalo,” Taylor said.

Taylor began the tradition last season after the Bengals’ playoff win against the Las Vegas Raiders that ended the team’s playoff win drought of more than 30 years.

Bengals safety Vonn Bell also delivered a game ball to Crowley’s Irish Pub in Mt. Adams, said WLWT.

Another game ball was reportedly delivered to a bar in OTR by Tyler Boyd.

The Bengals will face off against the AFC East Champion Buffalo Bills (14-3) in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.