DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton bakery is cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals through their sweet treats!

Ashley’s Pastry Shop has been in business for 41 years, bringing delicious treats and joy to the community year-round, but especially during football season.

Owner Theresa Hammons grew up in Cincinnati and shared just how much the Bengals mean to her business.

“How fortunate that we are able to be part of people’s celebrations with the taste of our deliciousness in each and every event,” Hammons said.

The shop has every kind of treat you could imagine in orange and black, from cookies and cupcakes to brownies and bread.

Hammons says, “Well, the fun of the thing is, is when it’s a local team in for the playoffs. We have to make food and treats that represent our hometown pride.”

Over four decades of business doesn’t always come easy, but Hammons said her “team” is what really makes everything possible.

“It is truly, just like the Bengals, it’s a team effort that creates what we do each and every day.”

