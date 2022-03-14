CINCINNATI (AP) — People with knowledge of the deals confirmed to The Associated Press that the Bengals reached contract agreements with Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa and offensive lineman Ted Karras, formerly of the New England Patriots.

The Bengals went right after their biggest area of need, protectors for quarterback Joe Burrow, who led Cincinnati to the AFC title despite being sacked consistently, including seven times in the Super Bowl loss to the Rams.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.