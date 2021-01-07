NFL ‘Super Wild Card Weekend’ scheduled on WDTN to the thrill of Browns’ fans

(NBC/WCMH) – Excitement is mounting for Cleveland Browns’ fans as the team is scheduled to play one of two big NFL playoff games this weekend on WDTN, which NBC Sports is calling a “Super Wild Card Weekend.”

The games begin with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Washington Football Team on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on WDTN. Mike Tirico will call the matchup alongside Tony Dungy, with Kathryn Tappen reporting from the sidelines.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the rival Cleveland Browns at 8:15 p.m. on WDTN. Al Michaels will join Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Michele Tafoya will serve as the sideline reporter.

Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst for both Wild Card games.

Coverage begins both nights at 7:30 p.m. with special playoff editions of NBC’s “Football Night in America.”

