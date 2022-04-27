TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Thanks to Tom Brady’s return, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t looking for any quick fixes in the NFL draft.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s decision to end his brief retirement not only resolved the team’s quarterback situation, but also helped general manager Jason Licht retain most of a solid core of talent around Brady.

For the second straight year, the Bucs enter the draft with expectations of bolstering depth rather than addressing pressing needs.

Barring a trade, Tampa Bay will have the 27th selection in the first round. Last year’s first-round pick was linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.