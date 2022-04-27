EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For the first time in their long history, the New York Giants head into the NFL draft with two picks in the top seven.

It’s put new general manager Joe Schoen in the spotlight as he tries to rebuild a franchise that has had five straight losing seasons and not been to the playoffs since 2016.

The former Bills assistant GM, Schoen will have nine picks in the draft with Nos. 5 and 7 overall in the first round.

New York’s most immediate needs are for an offensive tackle, an edge rusher and either a safety or cornerback.