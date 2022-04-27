CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has informed current starter Sam Darnold the team plans to add another quarterback soon.

Whether that will be with the No. 6 pick in the draft or via trade for a veteran remains to be seen.

While this is not considered a strong quarterback class, Fitterer said the Panthers would feel comfortable taking one in the first round. Fitterer said trading for a veteran remains an option but that likely wouldn’t happen until after the NFL draft.

Darnold struggled last season, going 4-7 as the starter with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.