LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — With so many roster holes heading into his first NFL draft, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is looking closely for trade partners so the team can acquire more picks.

The Bears have six picks and none in the first or fourth rounds. Poles doesn’t necessarily view it as a situation where he’s pressured to find a receiver or offensive lineman in a particular spot to help quarterback Justin Fields. But he is looking to elevate the team overall.

Poles likens what he has done with the roster so far to what he and his wife see on home-improvement shows on television.