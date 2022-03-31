Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
59°
LIVE NOW
Five on 2 is streaming
Dayton
59°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Miami Valley News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
U.S. and World
Crime
Tell Me Good News
Coronavirus in Ohio
BestReviews
Automotive News
Most Read on WDTN.com
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
Crisis in Ukraine
Entertainment News
Jamie’s Journey
Saving You Money
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Former Dem. mayors running for Ohio governor
Video
Arkansas suing Family Dollar over rodent infestation
Video
Cleveland Rams honored for saving man from fire
Video
NFL Draft 2022: Marshmello, Weezer, Ice Cube to perform
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Jamie’s Journey
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Miami Valley Weather Gallery
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Pollen Count
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
2 NEWS Live Stream
Video Center
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Sports
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Bengals
OSU
Cleveland Browns
Masters Report
The Big Game
Operation Football
Operation Football Scoreboard
Athlete of the Month
Show Your Stripes
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Las Vegas kicks off NFL Draft 2022
Gallery
Top Stories
Amid NFL draft uncertainty, prospects display confidence
NFL draft boss sees the vision coming to life in …
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Garrett Wilson ready for the spotlight
NFL draft class faced major challenges in COVID-19 …
Working For You
Secret Smiles
Remarkable Woman of Dayton
Home For The Holidays
WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio
Feeding America
Honoring Black History
Mental Health in Ohio
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Pledge of Allegiance
Senior Sendoff
Top Stories
Funk Lab gives dancers of all abilities chance to …
Video
Special needs students run coffee shop
Video
Huber Heights holding house-to-house egg ‘hunt’
Video
Religious leaders talk progress at Dayton Dream Center
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Kentucky Derby Ready with Brim
Video
Top Stories
BBQ Chicken from St. Vincent de Paul
Video
Top Stories
NEOMED is Creating Doctors for Our Community
Video
EmSculpt Neo Helps You Look Your Best
Video
Greening Your Landscape with Native Plants
Video
“A Pretty Picnic” Shares Their Charcuterie Boards
Video
Programming
Live Shows
Video Center
Dayton’s CW
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
Jobs
More
About WDTN
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
Contests
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
BestReviews
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
NFL Draft
NFL Draft 2022: Marshmello, Weezer, Ice Cube to perform
Top NFL Draft Headlines
Las Vegas kicks off NFL Draft 2022
Amid NFL draft uncertainty, prospects display confidence
NFL draft boss sees the vision coming to life in …
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Garrett Wilson ready for the spotlight
NFL draft class faced major challenges in COVID-19 …
NFL Prospects charm kids with star-studded clinics
More NFL Draft
Top 5 NFL Draft picks of all time
Artist to do renderings of draftees on stage at NFL …
A sneak peek at the NFL Draft theater
NFL Draft 2022: A closer look at hotel room rates …
Amid NFL draft uncertainty, prospects display confidence
What picks do the Browns have in the draft
Browns first-round draft picks: Where are they now?
Trending Stories from WDTN.com
‘Friends’ themed house up for sale in Dayton
Man with gun leads to lockdown of Boardman businesses
Mills Park Hotel sold to employee, spouse
They said, ‘He’d been fed to pigs:’ Family’s hell
‘A monster’: Man sentenced in murder of Ohio landscaper
Live Nation announces $25 concert tickets
Meet Ohio’s Democratic candidates for Governor
$238M in student loan relief OK’d for 28K borrowers
Teen charged for shooting at Kettering bowling alley
Woman who dropped off baby at Dayton hospital ID’d
Most Read on WDTN.com
As Seen on 2 News
Mills Park Hotel sold to employee, spouse
Miami Valley officials say COVID-19 not endemic yet
Community Blood Center joins emergency blood network
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
‘Friends’ themed house up for sale in Dayton
Man with gun leads to lockdown of Boardman businesses
Mills Park Hotel sold to employee, spouse
They said, ‘He’d been fed to pigs:’ Family’s hell
‘A monster’: Man sentenced in murder of Ohio landscaper
A few sprinkles today
More from Storm Team 2
Don't Miss
Black bear brawl recorded near Tenn. attraction
Tropicana creates cereal made for orange juice
Chocolate peanut butter overload and more flavors …
RI couple spots black bear battling bird feeder
Man in date night suit jumps in water to save driver
As Seen on 2 News
Mills Park Hotel sold to employee, spouse
Miami Valley officials say COVID-19 not endemic yet
Community Blood Center joins emergency blood network
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS