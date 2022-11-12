DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Bremen volleyball team set their sights on winning a state championship at the beginning of the season, but they didn’t tell anyone else about their distant goal.

Saturday afternoon the Cardinals did just that, sweeping Monroeville in three straight sets to claim the program’s third Div. 4 state title in the last six seasons.

“While the volleyball team won the championship today, more importantly, New Bremen won a championship. I’m just so proud of each and every one of these girls. It hasn’t been easy this year, but these girls know that it’s been trying. It’s been difficult. We’re just incredibly, thankful, grateful and humble,” said New Bremen head coach Diana Kramer.

“For most of us, this is our first one that we’ve actually put in the time and work for. So, for us, we got to enjoy the moment and it’s awesome,” said New Bremen senior Megan Reinhart.

New Bremen won by scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-21 to claim their first championship since 2019.

It was the Cardinals fifth overall appearance in the state finals, finishing as state runner-up in 2018 and 2020. They took home the state trophy in 2017 and 2019.

New Bremen finishes its incredible run with a 28-1 record overall. The Cardinals’ senior class leaves their high school careers going 105-7 in the last four seasons.