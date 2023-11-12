FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – New Bremen volleyball cruised to its second consecutive Div. 4 state championship Saturday night at the Nutter Center, beating Tiffin Calvert 3 sets to 1 for the program’s fourth overall state crown.

It was the teams’ third meeting in the state championship match, with the Cardinals falling to the Senecas in both 2018 and 2020.

“We talked about what it took to repeat and go back-to-back and forth to actually become a reality. I think I just have to, like, pinch myself. And I’m just so proud of these girls, of their teammates, of our town, of my coaching staff. They were locked in today and they earned it,” said head coach Diana Kramer.

“It’s kind of crazy to think about like, I don’t think it really set in yet, but it’s really hard to do one. And I’m really proud that we got the second one. So back to back,” said senior Olivia Heitkamp.

New Bremen finishes its impressive 2023 season 25-4 overall.