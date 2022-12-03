CANTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the second time in three years, New Bremen football has claimed a state title in Division 7 after rolling past Warren JFK 38-6 on Saturday in a rematch of the 2020 championship game in Canton.

Quarterback David Homan rushed for 234 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.

The Cardinals, who finished the year 13-3, dominated their way to the state title with a running clock by the end of the third quarter.

The state title wins from Marion Local and New Bremen gives the MAC 41 OHSAA state titles, most by any league in the playoff era.