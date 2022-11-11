DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Bremen defeated Convoy Crestview three sets to one in the Div. 4 volleyball state semifinals on Thursday to send the Cardinals back to the state championship for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

New Bremen won the first two sets by scores of 25-8 and 25-20. Crestview rallied to take set three 25-23, which marked New Bremen’s first set-loss this postseason.

But the Cardinals finished it off in the fourth with a 25-10 victory.

Outside hitter Olivia Heitkamp led the Cardinals with 22 kills.

New Bremen will make its fifth overall state finals appearance. They finished as a state runner-up in 2018 and 2020, but took home the title in 2017 and 2019.

The Cardinals are set to face Monroeville in the Div. 4 state championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Wright State’s Nutter Center.