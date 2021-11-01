CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Ben Roethlisberger handed Cleveland yet another loss, this time on Halloween, as the Pittsburgh Steelers survived losing kicker Chris Boswell for the entire second half in a 15-10 win over the Browns.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass and rookie Najee Harris had an 8-yard TD run after halftime for the Steelers, who were handicapped by Boswell suffering a concussion on a blown trick play.

The Browns had plenty of chances, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a costly fumble and then dropped two Baker Mayfield passes in the final 6:04. Roethlisberger is 24-3-1 in career starts against Cleveland.

Following the game, Mayfield spoke to reporters about his team’s offensive struggles, saying the team was “kicking ourselves in the foot right now and stubbing our toes.”

“We just have to execute. Do the simple things right. Make the routine plays,” Mayfield said. “There is something about that. We just need to make the routine plays, keep the chains moving and just push forward.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) waits for play to resume during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is shown before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tackled by Malcolm Smith #56 and John Johnson #43 of the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: Fans dress up for Halloween before a game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns fans react after a failed fourth down attempt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. The Steelers won 15-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)

There was some question whether Mayfield would be healthy enough to play this week, following a series of injuries. But he claimed the injuries weren’t to blame for his performance on the field Sunday.

“I felt a couple [hits], but no setbacks so that was one positive for me looking at this,” he said. “Just have to get it corrected and continue to rehab and do all of that. On the field, we just need to do better.”

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski was also disappointed in the game’s end result, saying they should have done more to get a win.

“To hold an opponent to 15 points, you should win a lot of games,” Stefanski said.

The Browns are now 4-4 on the season. They play the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.