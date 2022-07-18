Kettering, OHIO (WDTN) – NCR Country Club is the home for this year’s U.S. Women’s Senior Open Championship scheduled from August 25-28.

2022 marks the 4th annual tournament, but this is the first time the event will take place in the Buckeye state.

“We’re thrilled. The membership, the staff, everyone here is thrilled at the prospect of hosting our fifth USGA event,” said NCR chief operating officer Jeff Grant.

The USGA holds 14 major golf events each year and the Ohio country club was selected as the site for this year’s competition. It will be played on NCR’s South Course designed by Dick Wilson.

The event will feature 120 of the USGA’s top players including Jane Geddes, Julia Inkster and last year’s champion Annika Sorenstam, who praised the event and the USGA for helping further women’s golf.

“That’s one of the reasons why I support this tournament. We’re still competitive, it might just be at a little different level for different purposes, but it’s still nice to have the reunion with players I competed against in my prime and in their prime. It shows that golf is a game for life,” said Sorenstam.

The clubs is still in need of volunteers for the tournament. If you are interested, visit www.usga.org.

Businesses that are interested in Corporate Hospitality for the weekend tournament can contact Katherine Khoury at kkhoury@usga.org.