WATCH: NCAA giving announcement on 2021 men’s basketball tournament

(WDTN) – The NCAA and the Indiana Sports Corp will be holding a press conference on the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship Monday.

In November, WXIN reported the committee was in preliminary talks with the state of Indiana and city of Indianapolis to host the tournament during coordinated dates in March and April.

The First Four was previously scheduled to be held in Dayton, but was relocated over pandemic concerns.

Speakers at the press conference will include Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, NCAA President Mark Emmert, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt and ISC President Ryan Vaughn.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at noon. WDTN will stream it live in this story when it starts.

