Sports

NCAA moving 3-point line back

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 05:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 05:50 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The 3-point line is moving back in college basketball.

   The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced Wednesday that the arc will be moved to 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches for the 2019-20 season, matching the international distance.

   The change will not go into effect in Division II and III until 2020-21 due to the potential financial impact on schools.

   The 3-point line was last moved in 2008-09, extending a foot to 20 feet, 9 inches.

   The panel also approved resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound and gave coaches the ability to call live-ball timeouts in the last two minutes of the second half and any overtime period.

   Players also will be assessed technical fouls for derogatory language about an opponent's race, religion, sexual orientation or disability.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


2 News Helps Tornado Recovery

header image
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Disaster Recovery for Dayton Donate Button

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local