LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas has died.

Jennifer Ilgauskas, who owned multiple healthcare companies in Northeast Ohio, leaves behind her husband and two sons. She was 50 years old.

Her obituary with Lakewood’s Zeis-McGreevy funeral home recalled her love of family and giving back to the community.

“Many individuals were touched by her acts of kindness, but few knew the far-reaching extent of her charitable work,” the obituary said. “She was a wonderful, giving and intimate friend to so many.”

Jennifer and Zyndrunas (aka Big Z) married in 2004, while he was actively playing professional basketball in Cleveland.

In this Jan. 8, 2010 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers center Zydrunas Ilgauskas, of Lithuania, heads to the bench during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. Ilgauskas’ jersey number was retired by the Cavs organization. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

A funeral mass for Jennifer is being held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Lakewood’s St. James Church (17514 Detroit Avenue) and is open to the public.

People are asked to make donations to two Cleveland charities instead of sending flowers: Catholic Charities and Care Alliance.