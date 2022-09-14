CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dozens of fans lined up at Burke Lakefront Airport to welcome Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland and the Cavaliers Wednesday.

The team will formally introduce him Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the blockbuster trade that brought him here.

Mitchell is a three-time all-star, and his acquisition has many believing the Cavs could be a contender in the east this year.

Cleveland made the deal with Donovan official at the beginning of September.

Cleveland sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji to Utah along with unprotected first-round draft picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029. The teams will also swap their first-round drafting rights in 2026 and 2028. The Cavs won 44 games last season and just missed the playoffs.