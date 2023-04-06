CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s almost playoff time and if you’re looking to score tickets to see the Cleveland Cavaliers – it’s time to act!

The Cavaliers will host the Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse when the 2023 Playoffs begin next weekend.

Tickets for the Cavs’ first two Round 1 home games go on sale starting at 8 a.m. but first priority goes to fans who bought a Cavs United membership package.

Anyone with a Cavs United profile will have early access to remaining single home game tickets during the 2023 NBA Playoffs before they go on sale to the general public.

Tickets go on sale for the games as follows:

Members of Cavs United Thursday, April 6 at 8 a.m.

Fans with Cavs United profile Thursday, April 6 at Noon

General Public Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

The best of seven series is a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with four possible home games in the first round that will be designated as Games A-D. Games A and B will be the first two games of Round 1. Tickets for Games C and D will be made available if necessary.

The 2023 Playoffs tip off on April 15.

The NBA will announce specific game dates and times shortly after the regular season is over on April 9.

According to Cavs officials, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse had 38 consecutive sellouts this season.

The team reminds fans that there is a “very limited number of available single game tickets” for all Cavs 2023 Playoff home games.

The last time the Cavs were in the playoffs was 2018 with LeBron James. The team hasn’t advanced this far without LeBron since 1998.

You can purchase your tickets here.

