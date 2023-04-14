CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host watch parties for the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff road games for Round 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Cavs take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Friday, April 21

at 8:30 p.m., and Game 4 on Sunday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m. (Game 6 is TBD.)

Fans are invited to watch the game on the “humongotron” at Rocket Mortgage with Moondog, Sir CC and Ahmaad Crump.

Tickets are $5. There is a six-ticket limit per person. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity.

Get tickets here.

Game 6 will be on Friday, April 28, if necessary. The time is to be announced.

Here’s what is being planned:

Fans of all ages will enjoy a game-like experience with player introduction videos, HUMONGOTRON flames, entertainment team performances and t-shirt tosses.

Fans will have the opportunity to participate in basketball skills challenges and free throws on the Cavaliers home court during the pre-game. There will be photo opportunities, interactive games, and fun-filled activities available to enjoy through the end of halftime.

Fanfare locations on the street level concourse will feature fan-favorite game day food and beverages.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse doors for the Watch Parties will open one hour prior to tipoff – at 7:30 p.m. for Game 3 and at noon for Game 4.

All ticketed guests 17 years old and under attending Watch Parties must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.