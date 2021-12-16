COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A peek at Ohio State’s future has arrived during early signing day Wednesday with 17 players from all across the country who have signed national letters of intent to play.

Marysville’s Gabe Powers is a hard commit to Ohio State and will sign his letter of intent on Friday, Dec. 17.

Coach Ryan Day discussed the details about the class Wednesday, which you can watch in the video player above.

Day says he expects north of 20 players to commit for 2022 after the second signing day window.

The Name, Image and Likeness era has changed the landscape of college football recruiting, which Day addressed in the press conference.

“It’s very complicated . . . the concerning part is the coaches can’t set [NIL deals or relationships] up. Ohio State can’t set that up,” Day said. “That being said . . . our guys have benefitted tremendously from NIL.”

But Day did say the NIL era having such a big sway on whwere players go is concerning to him.

“To say that I’m not concerned about what’s going on across the country, that wouldn’t be accurate,” he said. “I think now more than ever the focus has to be on relationships in this recruiting process.”

The newest Buckeyes represent 10 different states with six who call Ohio home. 10 of the recruits thus far are offensive players with all but two having at least a four-star rating, according to 247Sports.

Here is a look at Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received from 247Sports:

FIVE STARS

C.J. Hicks

Pos.: Linebacker
Size: 6-3, 215 lbs
School / hometown: Archbishop Alter / Dayton, Ohio
About him: 12th overall recruit nationally. Two-way player with experience at running back and wide receiver. Ran an 11.76 100m in high school track. Has excellent physical attributes for offense, defense, and special teams.

Sonny Styles

Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-4, 215 lbs
School / hometown: Pickerington Central / Pickerington, Ohio
About him: 28th overall recruit nationally. Shows good ball skills, hands, and ability in man-to-man coverage. Junior who will enroll at Ohio State one year early. Brother Lorenzo is a wide receiver at Notre Dame.

FOUR STARS

Gabe Powers

Pos.: Linebacker
Size: 6-4, 230 lbs
School / hometown: Marysville High School / Marysville, Ohio

Kyion Grayes

Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / hometown: Chandler High School / Chandler, Arizona

Devin Brown

Pos.: Quarterback
Size: 6-3, 190 lbs
School / hometown: Corner Canyon / Draper, Utah

George Fitzpatrick

Pos.: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-6, 285 lbs
School / hometown: Cherry Creek / Englewood, California

Kenyatta Jackson

Pos.: Edge Rusher
Size: 6-5, 235 lbs
School / hometown: Chaminade-Madonna Prep / Hollywood, Florida

Caleb Burton

Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-0, 165 lbs
School / hometown: Lake Travis / Austin, Texas

Kaleb Brown

Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 5-11, 177 lbs
School / hometown: St. Rita / Chicago, Illinois

Tegra Tshabola

Pos.: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-6, 350 lbs
School / hometown: Lakota West / West Chester, Ohio

Kojo Antwi

Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-0, 190 lbs
School / hometown: Lambert / Suwanee, Georgia

Jyaire Brown

Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-0, 178 lbs
School / hometown: Lakota West / West Chester, Ohio

Dallan Hayden

Pos.: Running Back
Size: 5-11, 195 lbs
School / hometown: Christian Brothers / Memphis, Tennessee

Ryan Turner

Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-0, 180 lbs
School / hometown: Chaminade-Madonna Prep / Hollywood, Florida

Kye Stokes

Pos.: Two-Way Player
Size: 6-2, 185 lbs
School / hometown: Armwood / Seffner, Florida

Caden Curry

Pos.: Defensive Lineman
Size: 6-3, 250 lbs
School / hometown: Center Grove / Greenwood, Indiana

THREE STARS

Avery Henry

Pos.: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-6, 305 lbs
School / hometown: St. Clairsville High School / Saint Clairsville, Ohio

Bennett Christian

Pos.: Tight End
Size: 6-6, 235 lbs
School / hometown: Allatoona / Acworth, Georgia