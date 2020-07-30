Moustakas, Senzel homer in return, Reds beat Cubs 12-7

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cubs Reds Baseball

Cincinnati Reds’ Mike Moustakas runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel homered in their returns from a COVID-19 scare, Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended a four-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs 12-7.

Sonny Gray extended his major league record to 35 consecutive starts allowing six hits or less. With their virus worries behind them, the Reds had their starting lineup on the field for the first time this season and it produced their biggest splurge.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS