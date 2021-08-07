Moustakas returns to help lead Reds 10-0 over Pirates

CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 06: Mike Moustakas #9 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a two run RBI double during the first inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on August 6, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to spark the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer, Jesse Winker and Jonathan India each hit solo homers and the Reds moved within three games of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot. For the sixth time this season, the Reds scored at least 10 runs for Wade Miley, who allowed only six hits through seven innings.

