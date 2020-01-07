Moustakas, Bell coming to Dayton as part of Reds Caravan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Reds infielder Mike Moustakas and Reds manager David Bell are among the Reds that are coming to Dayton as part of the Reds Caravan, the team announced Tuesday.

The Reds Caravan’s Dayton stop will be the third stop as part of the North Tour. On Thursday, Jan. 16, the event kicks off with the North Tour stopping in Columbus. On Friday, Jan. 17, the North Tour stops in Lima before headed to Dayton on Saturday, Jan. 18. Dayton’s visit will take place at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force from 10 am to 12:30 pm on Jan. 18.

The full lineup for the North Tour of the 2020 Reds Caravan includes:

IF Mike Moustakas

Manager David Bell

Minor League OF Narciso Cook

Former catcher and current roving instructor Corky Miller

President & COO Phil Castellini

Broadcaster Thom Brennaman

Vice President & Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman

Broadcaster Brian Giesenschlag (select stops)

The Reds Caravan features a question and answer session, as well as an autograph session.

