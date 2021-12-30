DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN.com posts thousands of stories every year in an effort to be your source for local, national, weather and sports news.

Here is a look at the five most clicked Sports stories in 2021:

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died at the age of 24.

The team initially reported his death was due to an apparent head injury suffered during a fall. A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast, and not a fall.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said in October that he apologized to his team and family after a video surfaced online showing an unknown woman dancing in front of him. Meyer said the moment — which appeared to take place at the Urban Chophouse, a restaurant he owns in the Short North — was a “distraction.”

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer looks on during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

NEW MADISON, Ohio (WDTN) — In New Madison there’s a super basketball program run by the “super” — Superintendent Josh Sagester that is. Sagester coached Ohio’s first 30-0 team to a state title in 2015. After a three year respite he’s returned to the court with a senior-less 22-0 squad. The Patriots are currently ranked as the top Division IV team in the state.

A trademark lawsuit against the Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company, LLC baseball team brought by the Guardians Roller Derby has been resolved. When the suit was filed, it claimed, “Two sports teams in the same city cannot have identical names.”

Former Cowboys player Emmitt Smith’s Dallas home is back on the market at $2.2 million. That price doesn’t just reflect the home’s specs, the listing agent said. It’s in honor of his former jersey number in the NFL: 22.

Emmitt Smith’s Dallas mansion is listed for $2.2 million. (Photo: Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman Texas)