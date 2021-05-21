Winker hits 3 HR’s in Reds 9-4 romp over Brewers

Cincinnati Reds’ Jesse Winker acknowledges the fans after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Friday, May 21, 2021. The home run was his third of the game. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker hit three solo home runs while going 4 for 4, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4. Tyler Naquin added a three-run homer as the Reds bounced back from being swept in a four-game series by San Francisco, capped by a 19-4 drubbing on Thursday. Naquin got things started with his 10th homer, a drive in the first inning off Adrian Houser. Winker connected for leadoff homers in the third and fifth off Houser. He hit his 11th homer of the season in the eighth, another leadoff drive against Josh Lindblom. It was Winker’s first three-homer game. He has four multihomer games in his career, two this year.

