NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Every major league team will play each other in the same season for the first time next year as the sport switches to its first balanced schedule since 2000.

As a result of the format switch agreed to in the March lockout settlement, high-profile games between division rivals such as Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants and Cubs-Cardinals will be reduced from 19. Intradivision games will drop from 47% to 32%.

A team will host all of the other 29 clubs at least once every two seasons.

“I think it’s great for the fans,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “I’m so tired of playing the same people.”

Major League Baseball said Wednesday it will open the 2023 season on March 30 and again will try to have every team start on the same day, which last occurred in 1968.

A team will play 13 games against each division rival for a total of 52 and six or seven against each other club in its league for a total of 64. The remaining 46 games are against interleague opponents: a home and road two-game series against a so-called natural rival and a single three-game series against each of the 14 other clubs in the opposite league.

“This new format creates more common opponents, both in the division and among your league opponents, so that typically when you’re competing for the wild card, there’s a much higher percentage of common opponents across divisions,” said Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer. “And we think that equity is good for the competition on the field.

“On the marketing side, we think that the new schedule gives our fans more opponents at home, so they get to see a broader array of clubs in their ballpark,” Marinak said. “And probably more importantly, it gives us a chance for our star players to get exposure more nationally and be seen in more places throughout the season.”

The American League used a balanced schedule from 1977-2000 and the National League from 1993-2000, with interleague play starting in 1997 and limited to 15-18 games per season for each team. Then-Commissioner Bud Selig had pushed for a return to an unbalanced schedule.

AL openers have Baltimore at Boston, the Chicago White Sox at Houston, Minnesota at Kansas City, the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland, Cleveland at Seattle and Detroit at Tampa Bay.

The Cleveland Guardians’ home opener is then being played versus the Mariners on April 7.

NL openers are Milwaukee at the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Arizona at the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets at Miami, Colorado at San Diego and Atlanta at Washington.

Interleague openers have San Francisco at the New York Yankees, Toronto at St. Louis and Philadelphia at Texas.

Other home openers are the Giants at the White Sox and the Mets at Milwaukee on April 3; San Diego at Atlanta, the Dodgers at Arizona, the Yankees at Baltimore, Boston at Detroit, Houston at Minnesota, Miami at the Mets and Cincinnati at Philadelphia on April 6, and Seattle at Cleveland, Washington at Colorado, Toronto at the Angels, the White Sox at Pittsburgh and Kansas City at San Francisco on April 7.

The schedule usually is updated with game times during the winter.

Next year’s start is the earliest since 2019. The season will revert to 186 days from the 182 it was shortened to this year due to the lockout.

The Guardians 2022 season continues to be exciting, with the team currently at the top of the American League Central Division.

See the full 2023 Guardians schedule below:

MARCH/APRIL

March 30 @ Seattle

March 31 @ Seattle

April 1 @ Seattle

April 2 @ Seattle

April 3 @ Oakland

April 4 @ Oakland

April 5 @ Oakland

April 7 v Seattle

April 8 v Seattle

April 9 v Seattle

April 10 v Ney York-AL

April 11 v New York-AL

April 12 v New York-AL

April 14 @ Washington

April 15 @ Washington

April 16 @ Washington

April 17 @ Detroit

April 18 @ Detroit

April 19 @ Detroit

April 21 v Miami

April 22 v Miami

April 23 v Miami

April 24 v Colorado

April 25 v Colorado

April 26 v Colorado

April 28 @ Boston

April 29 @ Boston

April 30 @ Boston

MAY

May 1 @ New York-AL

May 2 @ New York-AL

May 3 @ New York-AL

May 5 v Minnesota

May 6 v Minnesota

May 7 v Minnesota

May 8 v Detroit

May 9 v Detroit

May 10 v Detroit

May 12 v Los Angeles-AL

May 13 v Los Angeles-AL

May 14 v Los Angeles-AL

May 16 @ Chicago-AL

May 17 @ Chicago-AL

May 18 @ Chicago-AL

May 19 @ New York-NL

May 20 @ New York-NL

May 21 @ New York-NL

May 22 v Chicago-AL

May 23 v Chicago-AL

May 24 v Chicago-AL

May 26 v St. Louis

May 27 v St. Louis

May 28 v St. Louis

May 29 @ Baltimore

May 30 @ Baltimore

May 31 @ Baltimore

JUNE

June 1 @ Minnesota

June 2 @ Minnesota

June 3 @ Minnesota

June 4 @ Minnesota

June 6 v Boston

June 7 v Boston

June 8 v Boston

June 9 v Houston

June 10 v Houston

June 11 v Houston

June 13 @ San Diego

June 14 @ San Diego

June 15 @ San Diego

June 16 @ Arizona

June 17 @ Arizona

June 18 @ Arizona

June 20 v Oakland

June 21 v Oakland

June 22 v Oakland

June 23 v Milwaukee

June 24 v Milwaukee

June 25 v Milwaukee

June 27 @ Kansas City

June 28 @ Kansas City

June 29 @ Kansas City

June 30 @ Chicago-NL

JULY

July 1 @ Chicago-NL

July 2 @ Chicago-NL

July 3 v Atlanta

July 4 v Atlanta

July 5 v Atlanta

July 6 v Kansas City

July 7 v Kansas City

July 8 v Kansas City

July 9 v Kansas City

July 14 @ Texas

July 15 @ Texas

July 16 @ Texas

July 17 @ Pittsburgh

July 18 @ Pittsburgh

July 19 @ Pittsburgh

July 21 v Philadelphia

July 22 v Philadelphia

July 23 v Philadelphia

July 24 v Kansas City

July 25 v Kansas City

July 26 v Kansas City

July 27 @ Chicago-AL

July 28 @ Chicago-AL

July 29 @ Chicago-AL

July 30 @ Chicago-AL

July 31 @ Houston

AUGUST

August 1 @ Houston

August 2 @ Houston

August 4 v Chicago-AL

August 5 v Chicago-AL

August 6 v Chicago-AL

August 7 v Toronto

August 8 v Toronto

August 9 v Toronto

August 10 v Toronto

August 11 @ Tampa Bay

August 12 @ Tampa Bay

August 13 @ Tampa Bay

August 15 @ Cincinnati

August 16 @ Cincinnati

August 17 v Detroit

August 18 v Detroit

August 19 v Detroit

August 20 v Detroit

August 22 v Los Angeles-NL

August 23 v Los Angeles-NL

August 24 v Los Angeles-NL

August 25 @ Toronto

August 26 @ Toronto

August 27 @ Toronto

August 28 @ Minnesota

August 29 @ Minnesota

August 30 @ Minnesota

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 v Tampa Bay

Sept. 2 v Tampa Bay

Sept. 3 v Tampa Bay

Sept. 4 v Minnesota

Sept. 5 v Minnesota

Sept. 6 v Minnesota

Sept. 7 @ Los Angeles-AL

Sept. 8 @ Los Angeles-AL

Sept. 9 @ Los Angeles-AL

Sept. 10 @ Los Angeles-AL

Sept. 11 @ San Francisco

Sept. 12 @ San Francisco

Sept. 13 @ San Francisco

Sept. 15 v Texas

Sept. 16 v Texas

Sept. 17 v Texas

Sept. 18 @ Kansas City

Sept. 19 @ Kansas City

Sept. 20 @ Kansas City

Sept. 21 v Baltimore

Sept. 22 v Baltimore

Sept. 23 v Baltimore

Sept. 24 v Baltimore

Sept. 26 v Cincinnati

Sept. 27 v Cincinnati

Sept. 29 @ Detroit

Sept. 30 @ Detroit

Oct. 1 @ Detroit