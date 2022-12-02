Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW / AP) – The Cleveland Guardians are mourning the loss of Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, who died at 84 on Thursday.

“The Cleveland Guardians family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of the great pitchers in baseball history,” said Bob DiBiasio, Guardians senior vice president of public affairs.

Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional information.

He spent over two decades as a big-league pitcher for eight major-league teams between 1962 and 1983, including the then-Cleveland Indians. Perry won the Cy Young Award with the Indians in 1972.

“We are honored that during Gaylord’s 22 years as a big-league pitcher, four of those were in a Cleveland uniform,” DiBiasio said. “He was a cherished member of our Alumni Ambassador program, and loved telling stories when visiting with our fans at Progressive Field.”

The Guardians went on to send condolences to the Perry family, as well as all of his teammates over the years.

Through his three and half seasons with Cleveland, Perry helped bring home 70 wins with a 2.71 ERA.

He claimed his career first Cy Young Award after going 24-16 with a 1.92 ERA in 1972.

Perry also pitched at least 200 strikeouts in each of his three full seasons with the Indians before being traded to the Texas Rangers mid-season in 1975.

Perry had a career record of 314-255 and finished with 3,554 strikeouts.

After his career, Perry founded the baseball program at Limestone College in Gaffney and was its coach for the first three years.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991. He’s also in the now-Guardians Hall of Fame.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.